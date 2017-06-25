Islamic Center Vandalism Suspect Re-Arrested

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The man charged with vandalism an Islamic center was re-arrested Saturday.

A warrant was issued for Joseph Giaquinto, 35, of Fort Collins, who failed to appear for a court appointment Friday for the second time.

Joseph Giaquinto (credit: Fort Collins Police Department)

Giaquinto was caught on surveillance video vandalizing the Islamic Center of Fort Collins in March. He also threw a Bible inside.

Joseph Giaquinto (credit: CBS)

(credit: Islamic Center of Fort Collins/Facebook)

He later admitted to the crime, according to court documents.

Since the damage, the community quickly raised $25,000 to help with repairs and improvements.

(credit: CBS)

