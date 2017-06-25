Neighbors Fight To Preserve Historic Grain Mill

June 25, 2017 6:15 PM
ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s a battle over the future of a historic grain mill in Erie.

A developer wants to destroy or move the mill because it blocks a road that would need widening as part of a new neighborhood.

But people in the town are fighting to keep the mill where it is, and get it on the National Register of Historic Places.

eire mill erie historical website Neighbors Fight To Preserve Historic Grain Mill

(credit: Erie Historical Society)

If that happens, a federal grant funding would open up to preserve the site.

Meetings are planned for this coming week to discuss the different options. Dates and times have yet to be set, though.

LINK: The Erie Historical Society

