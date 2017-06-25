Trump Lashes Out At Warren, Calls Her An ‘Overrated Voice’

June 25, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren

BOSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her criticism of his health care bill, calling her a “hopeless case” and “highly overrated voice.”

Trump said during an interview on “Fox & Friends” that aired Sunday that Warren has a lot of “hatred” and “anger” that came out when Warren campaigned for Hillary Clinton, hurting the candidate’s chances of winning the election.

US President Donald Trump (credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Warren, a leading liberal and defender of the Affordable Care Act, has opposed efforts to pass a bill to replace the law.

The Democrat reiterated her opposition in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday, saying the health care bill being pushed by Senate Republicans is a “monstrosity” and Trump should “junk it and start over.”

Warren says the bill will kick “millions off health insurance.”

