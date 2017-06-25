Colorado Mental Health Institute Passes Inspection

June 25, 2017 2:53 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo is no longer in “immediate jeopardy” of losing federal Medicare funding.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports staff members were informed Thursday the hospital had passed an inspection by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, giving the institution conditional approval to keep receiving Medicare funds.

The Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo (credit: MySpace)

Medicare funding make up about 13 percent of the hospital’s budget.

Director of Behavioral Health at the Department of Human Services Nancy VanDeMark says there is no timetable for when the hospital might be inspected again.

The hospital failed a state inspection on June 5 because of a severe staff shortage and was notified it was in jeopardy of losing Medicare funds if sufficient staff was not reassigned to meet the state’s requirements by June 28.

