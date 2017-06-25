Luzia Adds A New Level Of Suspense To Cirque Shows

DENVER (CBS4) – In Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia, there’s a lot going on both physically and mechanically.

That means the performers have to rehearse every day to keep up with the technology.

The rotating stage “completely changes the anticipation of the trick,” said performer Dominic Cruz. “If the stage is turning and you jump straight you’ll end crooked. So you have to take into account the turning stage and you’ll end up jumping crooked to land straight.”

With enough rehearsal, the performers know the routine. But they also have to know the guys backstage.

“They have the control team behind us and they’re telling the treadmill when to go, when to stop, when to switch directions, so basically it’s like silent communication,” performer Devin Henderson said. “And so we feel the treadmill, and we kind of know more or less the cue of when it’s going to stop or slow down.”

For the audience, that means a new level of suspense for an already difficult trick.

“But that’s part of the fun,” Cruz said.

Luzia is playing in the Pepsi Center’s Prius West Lot through July 9.

LINK: Tickets To Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia In Denver