Luzia Adds A New Level Of Suspense To Cirque Shows

June 25, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Cirque du Soleil, Luzia

DENVER (CBS4) – In Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia, there’s a lot going on both physically and mechanically.

That means the performers have to rehearse every day to keep up with the technology.

cirque acrobats intro 5vo transfer frame 494 Luzia Adds A New Level Of Suspense To Cirque Shows

(credit: Luzia)

cirque acrobats 5pkg transfer frame 291 Luzia Adds A New Level Of Suspense To Cirque Shows

(credit: CBS)

The rotating stage “completely changes the anticipation of the trick,” said performer Dominic Cruz. “If the stage is turning and you jump straight you’ll end crooked. So you have to take into account the turning stage and you’ll end up jumping crooked to land straight.”

cirque acrobats 5pkg transfer frame 1859 Luzia Adds A New Level Of Suspense To Cirque Shows

Dominic Cruz and Devin Henderson (credit: CBS)

With enough rehearsal, the performers know the routine. But they also have to know the guys backstage.

“They have the control team behind us and they’re telling the treadmill when to go, when to stop, when to switch directions, so basically it’s like silent communication,” performer Devin Henderson said. “And so we feel the treadmill, and we kind of know more or less the cue of when it’s going to stop or slow down.”

cirque acrobats intro 5vo transfer frame 880 Luzia Adds A New Level Of Suspense To Cirque Shows

(credit: Luzia)

For the audience, that means a new level of suspense for an already difficult trick.

“But that’s part of the fun,” Cruz said.

cirque acrobats 5pkg transfer frame 1685 Luzia Adds A New Level Of Suspense To Cirque Shows

(credit: CBS)

cirque acrobats intro 5vo transfer frame 379 Luzia Adds A New Level Of Suspense To Cirque Shows

(credit: Luzia)

Luzia is playing in the Pepsi Center’s Prius West Lot through July 9.

LINK: Tickets To Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia In Denver

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch