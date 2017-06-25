Bike To Work Day ‘All About Introducing People To Cycling’

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of commuters will hit the road on two wheels on Wednesday.
Bike to Work day is designed to make it easy for people to map their route to the office, while getting breakfast and water along the way.
“Bike to Work Day is all about introducing people to cycling,” said Steve Erickson with the Denver Regional Council of Governments.
Colorado’s Bike to Work Day already draws the second largest crowd in the nation.
“We know it’s more healthy, we know it’s better for your wallet, your finances, we know it’s better for our environment, particularly air quality, and I think we’d all agree it’s much better than being stuck in traffic,” Erickson said.
On their website, DRCOG has information about routes, maps, where stations are located, and how you can join a group ride.