Bike To Work Day ‘All About Introducing People To Cycling’

June 25, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Bike To Work Day, DRCOG, Steve Erickson

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of commuters will hit the road on two wheels on Wednesday.

Bike to Work day is designed to make it easy for people to map their route to the office, while getting breakfast and water along the way.

bike tow work day 6vo transfer frame 893 Bike To Work Day All About Introducing People To Cycling

(credit: CBS)

“Bike to Work Day is all about introducing people to cycling,” said Steve Erickson with the Denver Regional Council of Governments.

6a 8a kcnc aircheck sunday frame 208454 Bike To Work Day All About Introducing People To Cycling

Steve Erickson with Kelly Werthmann and Dave Aguilera (credit: CBS)

Colorado’s Bike to Work Day already draws the second largest crowd in the nation.

“We know it’s more healthy, we know it’s better for your wallet, your finances, we know it’s better for our environment, particularly air quality, and I think we’d all agree it’s much better than being stuck in traffic,” Erickson said.

bike to work day vo transfer frame 183 Bike To Work Day All About Introducing People To Cycling

(credit: CBS)

On their website, DRCOG has information about routes, maps, where stations are located, and how you can join a group ride.

LINK: CBS4’s Smart Commute Page

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch