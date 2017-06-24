Colorado Student Experiments Part Of Record-Breaking Launch

June 24, 2017 4:01 PM
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (CBS4) – Sixteen experiments designed by Colorado students took to the sky Saturday morning.

It’s part of United Launch Alliance’s “Future Heavy” program, which is aimed at getting kids into science, technology, engineering, and math.

The 53-foot-tall high-power sport rocket carried the experiments thousands of feet into the sky above the desert.

Future Heavy is the largest sport rocket to launch, breaking a previous ULA launch in 2016.

(credit: ULA / Twitter)

The students, who range from kindergarten to the 12th grade, built their projects during an internship.

