Schwarzenegger Talks Climate Change With French President

PARIS (AP) — Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger says the environment shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

The actor-turned-Republican politician told reporters in Paris on Friday that he had a “wonderful” one-hour meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Schwarzenegger says he and Macron, a centrist, discussed climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with US actor and founder of the R20 climate action group Arnold Schwarzenegger (credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

“We all breathe the same,” he said after Macron saw him to the steps of the presidential Elysee Palace.

Schwarzenegger has publicly sparred with U.S. President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican and “Apprentice” host who is withdrawing the U.S. from a global climate accord reached in Paris and taken jabs at Schwarzenegger’s TV ratings.

Before leaving the Elysee, the former Hollywood star went back up the palace steps to give first lady Brigitte Macron a kiss on the cheek.

Schwarzenegger received France’s Legion of Honor in April.

