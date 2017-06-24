Officer In Pence Motorcade Crashes, In Serious Condition

June 24, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County, Mike Pence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcycle officer in Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade crashed Saturday morning.

The officer is in serious condition.

The crash happened on highway 24 at Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass at about 7:45 a.m. as police and Secret Service were taking the Vice President to the airport for his flight out of Colorado Springs.

pence motorcycle cop crash Officer In Pence Motorcade Crashes, In Serious Condition

(credit: KKTV)

Pence was in Colorado, his first trip back since the election, to visit Focus on the Family and to tour military installations in the area, including Schriever Air Force Base, the National Space Defense Center, and the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station.

It is unknown how or why the office crashed, but no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

