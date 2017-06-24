Arrest Made After 300 Hotel Guests Evacuated Overnight

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Hotel guests were evacuated in the middle of the night after the fire alarm went off.
Someone used a lighter to set off the sprinkler system on the second floor of the Holiday Inn at 7390 West Hampden Avenue.
Water flooded the hallway and trickled into the electrical system, cutting off power.
West Metro firefighters had to evacuate about 300 people.
The hotel and the Red Cross found those people a new place to stay for the night.
The person responsible was arrested for criminal mischief. Their name has not yet been released.