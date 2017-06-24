Arrest Made After 300 Hotel Guests Evacuated Overnight

June 24, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Holiday Inn, Hotel Evacuated, Jefferson County, Lakewood, West Metro Fire and Rescue

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Hotel guests were evacuated in the middle of the night after the fire alarm went off.

Someone used a lighter to set off the sprinkler system on the second floor of the Holiday Inn at 7390 West Hampden Avenue.

floodedhotel1 Arrest Made After 300 Hotel Guests Evacuated Overnight

(credit: West Metro Fire and Rescue / Twitter)

floodedhotel4 Arrest Made After 300 Hotel Guests Evacuated Overnight

(credit: West Metro Fire and Rescue / Twitter)

Water flooded the hallway and trickled into the electrical system, cutting off power.

West Metro firefighters had to evacuate about 300 people.

floodedhotel2 Arrest Made After 300 Hotel Guests Evacuated Overnight

(credit: West Metro Fire and Rescue / Twitter)

floodedhotel3 Arrest Made After 300 Hotel Guests Evacuated Overnight

(credit: West Metro Fire and Rescue / Twitter)

The hotel and the Red Cross found those people a new place to stay for the night.

The person responsible was arrested for criminal mischief. Their name has not yet been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch