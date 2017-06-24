Groom Falls Ill, Couple Gets Married In Hospital

June 24, 2017 6:14 PM
LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – A medical emergency didn’t keep a couple from saying their vows.

Jourdan and Kit were supposed to get married Saturday at a ceremony in Cherry Creek, but kidney failure put the groom in the hospital days before the ceremony.

pneumonia wedding 2 Groom Falls Ill, Couple Gets Married In Hospital

pneumonia wedding 5 Groom Falls Ill, Couple Gets Married In Hospital

Workers at Sky Ridge Medical Center made special arrangements for the ceremony to be held there.

Once it was over, though, Kit had to get right back up to his bed.

pneumonia wedding 1 Groom Falls Ill, Couple Gets Married In Hospital

pneumonia wedding 4 Groom Falls Ill, Couple Gets Married In Hospital

While the reception is still going on, the couple is waiting to plan the honeymoon until after he retires.

