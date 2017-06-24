Hundreds Of Goats Used To Help With Fire Prevention

June 24, 2017 5:56 PM
CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of goats were put to work to hep with fire prevention.

On Saturday, the animals munched away at weeds and dry brush that pose a fire risk to homes.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“The greatest benefit of having goats do this work with the scrub oak is that it’s a positive mitigation experience,” said Einar Jensen with South Metro Fire Rescue. “So instead of  having people go out with chainsaws or hand saws, and that’s a very labor intensive effort, or having a tractor out here with a large grinder on the front of it chewing through the oak with the diesel smoke and the diesel sound, we have 300 goats doing the same work.”

Einar Jensen (credit: CBS)

One of those includes a baby born days ago. It is quickly learning the family business.

The goats will continue their work in five different communities over the next few weeks.

(credit: CBS)

