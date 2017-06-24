Hundreds Of Goats Used To Help With Fire Prevention

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of goats were put to work to hep with fire prevention.

On Saturday, the animals munched away at weeds and dry brush that pose a fire risk to homes.

“The greatest benefit of having goats do this work with the scrub oak is that it’s a positive mitigation experience,” said Einar Jensen with South Metro Fire Rescue. “So instead of having people go out with chainsaws or hand saws, and that’s a very labor intensive effort, or having a tractor out here with a large grinder on the front of it chewing through the oak with the diesel smoke and the diesel sound, we have 300 goats doing the same work.”

One of those includes a baby born days ago. It is quickly learning the family business.

The goats will continue their work in five different communities over the next few weeks.