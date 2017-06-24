Warrant Issued For Man Accused Of Vandalizing Islamic Center

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of vandalizing an Islamic center.
Joseph Giaquinto didn’t show up for court on Friday. It’s not the first time he’s failed to appear, either. That time, he was arrested a few hours later in his home.
Giaquinto, 35, of Fort Collins, was caught on surveillance video in March allegedly vandalizing the Islamic Center of Fort Collins and throwing a Bible inside. He later admitted to carrying out the attack, according to court documents.
After learning about the damage, the community quickly raised more than $25,000 to help by for repairs and improvements.