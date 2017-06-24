Officer Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Taking Suspect Into Custody

EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – An officer is in critical condition after he suffered a medical emergency while trying to arrest a suspect.
Corporal Michael Nesbitt, of the Edgewater Police Department, suffered cardiac arrest while trying to take Connor Michael Dougherty into custody Friday.
Dougherty, 26, was allegedly crashed his scooter while driving drunk at Jefferson High School.
Officers say he fought them when they tried to arrest him.
He was treated at the hospital and is now in police custody.