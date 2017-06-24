School District Facing ‘Critical Teacher Shortage’

CORTEZ, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado school district says they’re facing a critical teacher shortage.
The Durango Herald reports the Cortez School District is in need of teachers after 31 staff members resigned at the end of the school year.
Board members are struggling to fill more than a dozen positions that remain open.
They say employees quit over salaries, stress, and health concerns.
Schools could make use of a newly signed bill to help fill the openings.
It would allow rural schools to hire retired employees to cover shortage.s