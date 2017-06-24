Report: Colorado Pension Fund Liabilities Up 20 Percent

June 24, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: PERA, Public Employees Retirement Association

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s public employee pension fund netted a 7.3 percent return on its investments last year, according to its annual report.

But while the Public Employees’ Retirement Association earned $3 billion in 2016, its unfunded liabilities grew to more than $32 billion.

The Denver Post reports Saturday that those obligations are up 20 percent after PERA lowered investment return expectations in November.

Lawmakers are expected to examine the fund’s growing liabilities in next year’s legislative session.

PERA provides retirement benefits to 568,000 current and former public employees.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch