Man Killed In Shooting Near DU

By Matt Kroschel

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday night the quiet hallways of an apartment building near the University of Denver Campus exploded with gunfire.

One man is dead and Denver Police say they are looking for the killer.

It happened Friday night just after 10 p.m. at Trivium Apartments.

#Alert (1/2): Officers responded to reports of shots fired late Friday night at 2105 E Buchtel and located a deceased male. Investigation… pic.twitter.com/xTfM6dn3VZ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 24, 2017

#Alert (2/2): …revealed death to be a homicide. No arrest(s) made & no suspect info avail at this time. Investigation is active & ongoing. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 24, 2017

The third floor apartment was locked with a padlock Saturday morning and Crime Scene Investigation markers show where at least one bullet went through the inside of the apartment, crossed the hallway and struck the neighbor across the hallways’s bathtub.

Denver Police don’t believe the victim was a DU student and they don’t believe this was a random killing.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

One neighbor told CBS4 he heard four or five shots.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.