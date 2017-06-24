Man Killed In Shooting Near DU

June 24, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Buchtel Shooting, Denver Shooting, University of Denver

By Matt Kroschel

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday night the quiet hallways of an apartment building near the University of Denver Campus exploded with gunfire.

One man is dead and Denver Police say they are looking for the killer.

buchtel deadly shooting frame 535 Man Killed In Shooting Near DU

(credit: CBS)

It happened Friday night just after 10 p.m. at Trivium Apartments.

The third floor apartment was locked with a padlock Saturday morning and Crime Scene Investigation markers show where at least one bullet went through the inside of the apartment, crossed the hallway and struck the neighbor across the hallways’s bathtub.

Denver Police don’t believe the victim was a DU student and they don’t believe this was a random killing.

buchtel deadly shooting frame 158 Man Killed In Shooting Near DU

(credit: CBS)

buchtel deadly shooting frame 366 Man Killed In Shooting Near DU

(credit: CBS)

There is no suspect description available at this time.

One neighbor told CBS4 he heard four or five shots.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch