Sssssupect Taken Into Custody For Tresssspassssing

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police had to take a super sneaky slithering suspect into custody.
And while it wasn’t a typical criminal, it was definitely “an unwanted trespasser on a citizen’s property.”
The Westminster Police Department posted on Facebook that the “sssuspect was taken into custody…and safely relocated to some nearby open space.”
They add that they don’t typically respond to animal calls involving snakes because they’re a natural and necessary part of wildlife that generally “peacefully go about their business when left alone.”