Water World Holds Giant Swim Lesson, Attempts Record

June 23, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Adams County, Federal Heights, Water World, World's Largest Swim Lesson

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – The water park attempted to break a world record with the world’s largest swim lesson Thursday.

The reason?

Kids and adults around the world are trying to raise awareness about the importance of swim lessons.

worlds largest swim lesson 12vo transfer frame 460 Water World Holds Giant Swim Lesson, Attempts Record

(credit: CBS)

worlds largest swim lesson 12vo transfer frame 735 Water World Holds Giant Swim Lesson, Attempts Record

(credit: CBS)

Research shows that training can lower the risk of drowning by nearly 90 percent.

Water World life guards held the 30-minute swim lesson, participating with tens of thousands of other people from around the world in an effort for the global record.

There’s no word yet on whether the record was broken.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch