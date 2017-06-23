Water World Holds Giant Swim Lesson, Attempts Record

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – The water park attempted to break a world record with the world’s largest swim lesson Thursday.
The reason?
Kids and adults around the world are trying to raise awareness about the importance of swim lessons.
Research shows that training can lower the risk of drowning by nearly 90 percent.
Water World life guards held the 30-minute swim lesson, participating with tens of thousands of other people from around the world in an effort for the global record.
There’s no word yet on whether the record was broken.