USAF Thunderbird Jet Crashes During Landing In Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (CBS4) – A United States Air Force F-16 from the Thunderbirds performance team crashed Friday while landing at Dayton International Airport.

Witnesses tell CBS affiliate WHIO the jet was on the ground when it flipped.

“It was raining, and I was taking pictures of some airplanes,” said Ricardo von Puttkammer, chief correspondent for Aviation Photojournal. “The plane was taxing and it flipped. Right away the fire department personnel was running toward the accident.”

According to WHIO, this same witness told another reporter that a gust of wind may have turned the plane over.

One person has been removed from the plane, per CBS News. Airport and rescue crews are working on the second occupant of the plane. Only two were on board.

USAF Thunderbirds were conducting a familiarization flight June 23. There was a mishap upon landing at 12:20 p.m. More info to come. — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) June 23, 2017

The Air Force wrote via Twitter that the plane was conducting a “familiarization flight” when the mishap occurred. WHIO’s meteorologist reports heavy rain in the area at that time, conditions which are corroborated by witnesses at the scene.

The Dayton Air Show begins Saturday.