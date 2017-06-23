Summer Chill Closes Denver Pools 3 Days After Record High Of 99

June 23, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: Denver City Pools, Denver Record High, Summer Chill

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been a roller coaster ride for temperatures across eastern Colorado this week.

multi victim relay Summer Chill Closes Denver Pools 3 Days After Record High Of 99

(credit: Water World)

After three days with highs in the 90s, including a record high of 99 degrees on June 20, temperatures stayed in the 50s for most of the day on Friday.

The chilly weather closed several pools including Pirates Cove Water Park, the water park at Elitch Gardens, Water World and all pools operated by the City and County of Denver.

water world Summer Chill Closes Denver Pools 3 Days After Record High Of 99

(credit: CBS)

While temperatures are expected to warm over the weekend it will remain unseasonably cool for late June with highs running 10 to 15 degrees below normal in Denver and along the Front Range.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch