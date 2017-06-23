Summer Chill Closes Denver Pools 3 Days After Record High Of 99

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been a roller coaster ride for temperatures across eastern Colorado this week.
After three days with highs in the 90s, including a record high of 99 degrees on June 20, temperatures stayed in the 50s for most of the day on Friday.
The chilly weather closed several pools including Pirates Cove Water Park, the water park at Elitch Gardens, Water World and all pools operated by the City and County of Denver.
While temperatures are expected to warm over the weekend it will remain unseasonably cool for late June with highs running 10 to 15 degrees below normal in Denver and along the Front Range.
