Authorities Say Wildfires Might Have Been Purposely Set

REDVALE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a series of wildfires that broke out along the border of Colorado’s Montrose and San Miguel counties might have been set on purpose.
The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office states the five wildfires were all contained be early Thursday afternoon. The fires didn’t cause any injuries, evacuations or property damage.
San Miguel Sheriff’s Office deputies say they are looking for a “heavyset white man” driving an older, two-tone Chevrolet Suburban with a silver stripe that was seen on Highway 141 to Highway 145. They believe that car is being driven by a person of interest in the incident.
Calls came in during the fires reporting suspicious activity by this person of interest.
