Jeep Driven Into Gun Store, Suspect On The Loose

June 23, 2017 11:56 AM
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a gun store.

It happened at the Pony Express Firearms, which is off South Parker Road, at approximately 3 a.m. Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a black Jeep, which has been determined to have been stolen, that attempted to drive through the front entrance of the store.

The vehicle hit a barrier.

An unknown number of people were seen fleeing, getting into a second vehicle that headed northbound on Parker Road.

No firearms were stolen.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the Parker Police Department in the investigation.

