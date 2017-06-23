Jeep Driven Into Gun Store, Suspect On The Loose

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a gun store.
It happened at the Pony Express Firearms, which is off South Parker Road, at approximately 3 a.m. Friday.
Officers responded to a report of a black Jeep, which has been determined to have been stolen, that attempted to drive through the front entrance of the store.
The vehicle hit a barrier.
An unknown number of people were seen fleeing, getting into a second vehicle that headed northbound on Parker Road.
No firearms were stolen.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the Parker Police Department in the investigation.