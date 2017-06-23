Man Guilty For Shooting Neighbor In The Butt Over Squirrel Argument

GUNBARREL, Colo. (CBS4) – A man has been found guilty for shooting his neighbor in the butt.
John Barbour, 60, of Gunbarrel has been found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault after shooting Jeffrey Browning on May 12, 2016 after the two argued about feeding squirrels.
Barbour apparently left peanuts for squirrels, to which Browning objected.
Barbour posted fliers in the neighborhood explaining he fed the squirrels in memory of his deceased parents. He became angry, according to prosecutors, after he heard Browning had torn down the fliers.
When Browning stopped to talk with Barbour, he said he was shot as he walked away after seeing Barbour had a gun. Barbour claimed Browning punched him.
Barbour will be sentenced Aug. 4.