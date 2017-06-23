Man Guilty For Shooting Neighbor In The Butt Over Squirrel Argument

June 23, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Gunbarrel, Jeffrey Browning, John Barbour

GUNBARREL, Colo. (CBS4) – A man has been found guilty for shooting his neighbor in the butt.

John Barbour, 60, of Gunbarrel has been found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault after shooting Jeffrey Browning on May 12, 2016 after the two argued about feeding squirrels.

Barbour apparently left peanuts for squirrels, to which Browning objected.

john barbour Man Guilty For Shooting Neighbor In The Butt Over Squirrel Argument

John Barbour (credit: Boulder County Sheriff)

Barbour posted fliers in the neighborhood explaining he fed the squirrels in memory of his deceased parents. He became angry, according to prosecutors, after he heard Browning had torn down the fliers.

When Browning stopped to talk with Barbour, he said he was shot as he walked away after seeing Barbour had a gun. Barbour claimed Browning punched him.

Barbour will be sentenced Aug. 4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch