Has Legal Marijuana Made Colorado’s Roads Less Safe?

June 23, 2017 12:30 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Two recent studies have looked at whether Colorado’s roads are less safe due to the legalization of marijuana.

The first study released found a link between legalized recreational marijuana and an increase in car crashes.

On Thursday a different study was released.

It found there’s been no increase in deadly car crashes since Colorado legalized recreational marijuana.

Those findings were published in the American Journal of Public Health.

The first study was conducted by a non-profit research group that publishes insurance statistics.

