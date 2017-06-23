Latest Forecast: Summer Cold Front Brings Morning Rain And Much Cooler Temperatures

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Another summer cold front has passed over Denver and the Front Range. The front will cause scattered rain showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder through at least mid morning on Friday. Then drier weather will prevail from lunchtime through the afternoon although skies will remain mostly cloudy.

But the rain is only one part of the story. Temperatures will stay in the 60s Friday afternoon…the 60s! It’s a remarkable change from earlier this week when we set a record on Tuesday with 99° and came within a degree of the record on Wednesday with 98°.

For the weekend, plan on mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins with highs in the middle 70s. That’s about 10 degrees below normal for the final weekend in June. In the high county, plan on a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon especially on Sunday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.