Emergency Responders To Begin Using Drones

By Stan Bush
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Six agencies in Larimer County are adding drone use to their regular operations.
“Every week there is like wow we could use this,” says Jeremy Yonce, spokesman for the Fort Collins Police Department. “It would have protected people.”
Police and fire departments in Fort Collins and Loveland, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Department, and Colorado State University held a demonstration of their drone program Thursday.
The first response agencies believe drones will vastly improve their ability to assess emergency situations from wildfires, hazmat incidents, search & rescue operations, and more – keeping personnel out of harm’s way.
“Structure fires are a place where maybe we can gain information without putting a person in harm’s way.”
The program goes into effect July 1st.
