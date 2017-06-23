Federal Judge Orders Pretrial Release Of Terror Suspect

June 23, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Islamic Jihad Union, Jamshid Muhtorov, John Kane, Uzbekistan

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge in Denver has ordered the release of a man who has been detained for 5½ years after being accused of providing material support to an Uzbek terror organization.

Under the order Friday by Judge John Kane, Jamshid Muhtorov will remain detained in suburban Denver until a hearing to determine the conditions of his release.

jamshid muhtorov Federal Judge Orders Pretrial Release Of Terror Suspect

Jamshid Muhtorov (credit: registan.net)

His trial is expected to begin early next year.

The Denver Post reports the order came a day after Muhtorov filed court documents accusing the detention center’s warden of violating his right to a speedy trial.

Muhtorov is accused of supporting the Islamic Jihad Union and communicating with its website administrator.

He denied the allegations after his January 2012 arrest, saying he was going to visit family in Uzbekistan.

