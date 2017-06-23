Woman’s Body Found In Lake Following Shift At McDonald’s

June 23, 2017 6:01 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators want to know more about the final moments of a woman’s life.

The victim is 23-year-old Heather Helena Hoffmann.

Her body was found around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Sheldon Lake.

Hoffmann, who is from Fort Collins, was last seen leaving the McDonald’s where she worked on City Park Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

She typically walked to her home near Shields Street and Laporte Avenue.

Following preliminary investigations, police were led to believe that foul play may be involved, and are saying her death is suspicious.

Police say that residents can expect a heightened police presence near City Park as investigators continue to look into what led up to Hoffmann’s death.

