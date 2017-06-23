Coroner: Colorado Man Drowned In Northern Illinois Lake

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in northern Illinois say a Colorado man drowned after bystanders couldn’t save him when he was having trouble swimming in a lake.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office said Friday that 19-year-old Yhalayea Cornelius Kumahn of Aurora, Colorado, died early Thursday. Authorities say the incident happened at Lake Leopold in Grayslake. Firefighters were called when those nearby couldn’t save Kumahn. He was recovered from about 9 feet of water and taken in critical condition to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The office says an autopsy found Kumahn’s cause of death was drowning. Toxicology results and pending.
Grayslake is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago.
