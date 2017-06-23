Charity Group Donates Thousands To Family Of Girl Killed In Accident

By Jeff Todd

LITTLETON (CBS4) – Nearly a month after their daughter passed away from injuries during a tragic accident, the Guentensberger family was once again surrounded by love and support as a local hockey charity presented a check to the family.

“We’re a charity that looks to help folks that are within the hockey community,” said Dawg Nation Executive Director Martin Richardson.

Rylie Guentensberger was hit by a car that drove into a store in Parker in late April, she died from her injuries nearly a month later.

On Friday night Dawg Nation gave the Guentensbergers a check for $92,500.

“The thoughts, prayers, and amazing charity from our amazing hockey community gives us strength. The strength we need to get through the days and moments ahead; the strength we need to keep us from breaking,” said Rylie’s father Ziggy Guentensberger. “I have no words for the gratitude and humbleness from being here today.”

Ziggy is an avid hockey player and when news spread about Rylie’s accident many within the hockey community throughout the front range pitched in.

“Littleton hockey did an event, there was a brew pub event, restaurants kicked in, online there was a link. It was a combination from all of the Colorado hockey community to the Guentensberger family,” Richardson said. “It’s a smaller community than other sports, so you see the same people a lot more, and you get a better connection. There is a lot of big hearts in the hockey community.”

Dawg Nation has helped more than 80 families in similar situations over the past seven years. The charity is hosting a weekend full of events at the Edge Ice Arena near Littleton. You can find out more information or help by donating.

