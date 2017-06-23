Man Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An adult male is dead after he was stabbed multiple times.

The Aurora Police Department said in a statement that the incident happened at 8:05 a.m. in the 13000 block of East 13th Avenue, which is near the intersection of Ursula Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim, who was transported to and later died at the hospital from his injuries.

After obtaining a description of the suspect, he was located on an RTD bus at East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road. He was taken into custody without incident at 12:20 p.m.

The suspect will be identified after he is booked into the Aurora Detention Center.

The victim’s name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office following notification of next of kin.