Nuggets Expand By Trading And Drafting On Draft Night

CHICAGO (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets started their march to the 2018 playoffs at the NBA Draft on Thursday Night.
The team started with the 13th pick, and drafted Donovan Mitchell from the University of Louisville, but immediately traded him to the Jazz.
For that pick, they got the 24th pick and Jazz power forward Trey Lyles.
With the 24th pick, the Nuggets selected Tyler Lydon, a 6′ 10″ forward from Syracuse University.
Lydon averaged 13 points and eight rebounds a game during his sophomore year, his final at Syracuse.
Scouts say Lydon is a big man that can shoot from the outside.