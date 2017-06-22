Newborn Tapir Makes Public Debut At Denver Zoo

June 22, 2017 6:12 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – A new baby Malaysian Tapir has made her first public appearance at the Denver Zoo.

tapir 1 Newborn Tapir Makes Public Debut At Denver Zoo

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Guests can now see Umi at the zoo’s Toyota Elephant Passage habitat. She was born on May 6 to mom Rinny and dad Benny. Umi is just the third Tapir birth ever at the zoo. Tapirs are on the endangered species list.

Umi means “life” in the Malay language.

Keepers say she stays active in the mornings, like most children, then takes a nap and picks up activity afterward. She’s teething, and beginning to eat solid foods like kale and bananas. Those who observe Umi say she’s very intelligent, and being scratched is her favorite thing in the world.

