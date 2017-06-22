Newly Appointed Supreme Court Justice Puts Colorado Home Up For Sale

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder-area home of new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is up for sale.
Gorsuch, a Colorado native, was sworn in to the highest court in the land in April.
The home is located on a 3 acre plot just north of Gunbarrel. It is listed at just over $1.6 million, and it is being described as a “horse lover’s paradise.”
It has a three-stall barn and there are some riding trails on the land.
The main house is 5,983 square feet. It has four bedrooms, five baths and a heated outdoor swimming pool.