Newly Appointed Supreme Court Justice Puts Colorado Home Up For Sale

June 22, 2017 11:06 AM
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder-area home of new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is up for sale.

gettyimages 691158802 Newly Appointed Supreme Court Justice Puts Colorado Home Up For Sale

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Gorsuch, a Colorado native, was sworn in to the highest court in the land in April.

gorsuch home 1 realtor com1 Newly Appointed Supreme Court Justice Puts Colorado Home Up For Sale

(credit: Realtor.com)

The home is located on a 3 acre plot just north of Gunbarrel. It is listed at just over $1.6 million, and it is being described as a “horse lover’s paradise.”

gorsuch home 2 realtor com Newly Appointed Supreme Court Justice Puts Colorado Home Up For Sale

(credit: Realtor.com)

It has a three-stall barn and there are some riding trails on the land.

gorsuch home 5 realtor com Newly Appointed Supreme Court Justice Puts Colorado Home Up For Sale

(credit: Realtor.com)

The main house is 5,983 square feet. It has four bedrooms, five baths and a heated outdoor swimming pool.

gorsuch home 6 realtor com Newly Appointed Supreme Court Justice Puts Colorado Home Up For Sale

(credit: Realtor.com/Alex Wong/Getty Images)

