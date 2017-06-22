Latest Forecast: Cooler Weather Pattern Takes Over, Brings Threat Of Severe T-Storms

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A summer cold front will pass over Denver and the Front Range in the morning on Thursday bringing a welcomed drop in temperatures. But as the cooler air clashes with the extreme heat of the past few days, it will cause a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.

For most locations around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins, it will be dry throughout most of the day. Thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. but are somewhat more likely after 5 p.m. through about 9 p.m. The overall chance for a storm gets no higher than about 30% so many neighborhoods will completely miss the rough weather. For those who are impacted, large hail is the primary concern. Hail could be up to the size of tennis balls in some cases but that will be more the exception rather than the rule. Damaging wind is also a concern but fortunately tornadoes are not.

A much small chance for rain is in the forecast for Friday along with another 15 degree drop in temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 70s in the metro area Friday followed by the middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday. It should be a truly beautiful final weekend to June!

In the mountains, plan on a 30% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Thursday followed by a 10-20% chance for late day storms Friday through Sunday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.