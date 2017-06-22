Denver Broncos Release Training Camp Schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Grab your orange jersey and get ready for Broncos training camp this summer.
The team released their schedule for open training camp practices at their team headquarters in Englewood on Thursday. The first practice fans can attend will be on July 27 and the final one will be on Aug. 12.
Denver Broncos Training Camp Open Practices
(all times 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
– Thursday, July 27
– Friday, July 28
– Saturday, July 29
– Sunday, July 30
– Monday, July 31
– Wednesday, Aug. 2
– Thursday, Aug. 3
– Friday, Aug. 4
– Saturday, Aug. 5
– Monday, Aug. 7
– Tuesday, Aug. 8
– Saturday, Aug. 12
The Broncos first preseason game takes place on Aug. 10 in Chicago.
All practices are free to the public. The gates open approximately 90 minutes prior to the start of the practice. Parking is also free but it is limited, and fans are encouraged to get there early.
Get more details on what fans can and can’t bring to practice on a special page of DenverBroncos.com.
The Broncos regular season starts on Sept. 11.