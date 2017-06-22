60-Year-Old Bus Rider Dies After Crash

June 22, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Bus Crash, Highway 93, Jefferson County, Rocky Flats

DENVER (CBS4) – A 60-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash between a bus and a car along Highway 93 on Monday.

crash 31 60 Year Old Bus Rider Dies After Crash

(credit: CBS)

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol say the man was on a short bus when a car slammed into it head-on. The car then hit a third vehicle.

crash 22 60 Year Old Bus Rider Dies After Crash

(credit: CBS)

Troopers say two others on the bus ended up with serious injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to swerve into the bus.

The crash happened near the entrance to Rocky Flats in northern Jefferson County between Boulder and Golden.

