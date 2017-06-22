60-Year-Old Bus Rider Dies After Crash

DENVER (CBS4) – A 60-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash between a bus and a car along Highway 93 on Monday.
Officials with the Colorado State Patrol say the man was on a short bus when a car slammed into it head-on. The car then hit a third vehicle.
Troopers say two others on the bus ended up with serious injuries.
It’s not clear what caused the driver to swerve into the bus.
The crash happened near the entrance to Rocky Flats in northern Jefferson County between Boulder and Golden.