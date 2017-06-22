Climber Injured After Falling 25 Feet

June 22, 2017 1:12 PM
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescue crews helped bring an injured climber to safety in Boulder Canyon Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old woman from Arvada fell about 25 feet from what’s known as the “old school” route of the Bell Buttress. That’s near Boulder Falls.

Molly Berkenhoff was belaying with two other people but part of her equipment failed, causing her to fall.

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and other rescue agencies set up a “a technical tyrolean traverse” to get Berkenhoff over Boulder Creek and to an ambulance.

She has a broken ankle and possible lower spinal fractures.

