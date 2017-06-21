Injured Construction Worker Surprised By Free Bicycle

June 21, 2017 5:08 PM
By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A construction worker, hit by hard times, was thrilled to get a brand new bicycle.

Klint Spickelmier of Aurora was one of four lucky people surprised with bikes by the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG).

new bikes giveaway 5pkg frame 167 Injured Construction Worker Surprised By Free Bicycle

(credit: CBS)

All four recipients have struggled. They were given the bikes by the “Way to Go” program in partnership with a nonprofit. A set of wheels will help Spickelmier rebuild from rock bottom.

“Klint, how’s it going? Come on over here,” said “Biker,” a “Way to Go” ambassador sporting a cape and a mask.

new bikes giveaway 5pkg frame 1961 Injured Construction Worker Surprised By Free Bicycle

Klint Spickelmier (credit: CBS)

Spickelmier was shocked to see “Biker” and another caped crusader wheeling a shiny new bike with his name on it.

“Are you guys serious?” a shaking Spickelmier said.

new bikes giveaway 5pkg frame 437 Injured Construction Worker Surprised By Free Bicycle

(credit: CBS)

The bike was free, courtesy of DRCOG and the Comitis Crisis Center where Spickelmier lives.

“I’m getting back on my feet and this is right on time,” he said.

new bikes giveaway 5pkg frame 467 Injured Construction Worker Surprised By Free Bicycle

(credit: CBS)

It’s been a year and a half since Spickelmier was knocked off his feet. The skilled construction worker was struck by a car at a busy intersection in Aurora.

“Broke my back, broke my hip, shattered my wrist, plastic surgery on my face,” he told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

new bikes giveaway 5pkg frame 976 Injured Construction Worker Surprised By Free Bicycle

Klint Spickelmier (credit: CBS)

He spent three months in the hospital and got hooked on painkillers.

“It transferred over into alcohol and problems like that and it led to homelessness,” he explained.

new bikes giveaway 5pkg frame 1902 Injured Construction Worker Surprised By Free Bicycle

(credit: CBS)

That brought Spickelmier to the Comitis shelter and sobriety. Now, he’s working day labor.

“This is awesome. It saves me from the bus hassle, it saves me from the gas thing and I get healthy doing it,” he said.

new bikes giveaway 5pkg frame 527 Injured Construction Worker Surprised By Free Bicycle

(credit: CBS)

The ambassadors dropped off the bike just a week before “Bike to Work Day” on June 28.

“You guys are truly a blessing in disguise, literally,” he laughed.

new bikes giveaway 5pkg frame 2157 Injured Construction Worker Surprised By Free Bicycle

Klint Spickelmier was surprised with a bike by the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) (credit: CBS)

Spickelmier is already comfortable on his new wheels. He is thankful for the lucky break, a free ride to help him rebuild.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

