Injured Construction Worker Surprised By Free Bicycle

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A construction worker, hit by hard times, was thrilled to get a brand new bicycle.

Klint Spickelmier of Aurora was one of four lucky people surprised with bikes by the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG).

All four recipients have struggled. They were given the bikes by the “Way to Go” program in partnership with a nonprofit. A set of wheels will help Spickelmier rebuild from rock bottom.

“Klint, how’s it going? Come on over here,” said “Biker,” a “Way to Go” ambassador sporting a cape and a mask.

Spickelmier was shocked to see “Biker” and another caped crusader wheeling a shiny new bike with his name on it.

“Are you guys serious?” a shaking Spickelmier said.

The bike was free, courtesy of DRCOG and the Comitis Crisis Center where Spickelmier lives.

“I’m getting back on my feet and this is right on time,” he said.

It’s been a year and a half since Spickelmier was knocked off his feet. The skilled construction worker was struck by a car at a busy intersection in Aurora.

“Broke my back, broke my hip, shattered my wrist, plastic surgery on my face,” he told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

He spent three months in the hospital and got hooked on painkillers.

“It transferred over into alcohol and problems like that and it led to homelessness,” he explained.

That brought Spickelmier to the Comitis shelter and sobriety. Now, he’s working day labor.

“This is awesome. It saves me from the bus hassle, it saves me from the gas thing and I get healthy doing it,” he said.

The ambassadors dropped off the bike just a week before “Bike to Work Day” on June 28.

“You guys are truly a blessing in disguise, literally,” he laughed.

Spickelmier is already comfortable on his new wheels. He is thankful for the lucky break, a free ride to help him rebuild.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.