Desperate Search For Littleton Police Officer Lost On Russian Peak

June 21, 2017 6:43 PM
By Tom Mustin

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado congressman is asking for Russia’s help in finding a man from Highlands Ranch who disappeared while trying to climb that country’s highest peak.

“I’m really, really trying to believe a miracle can happen.”

missing littleton cop 6pkg copy 01 frame 328 Desperate Search For Littleton Police Officer Lost On Russian Peak

Littleton Police Officer Steven Beare (credit: Littleton Police Dept.)

Olivia Beare is praying for her husband’s safe return to their Highlands Ranch home.

“He’s everything to me. He changed my life when we got together,” she told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

missing littleton cop 6pkg copy 01 frame 2303 Desperate Search For Littleton Police Officer Lost On Russian Peak

CBS4’s Tom Mustin interviews Olivia Beare (credit: CBS)

32-year-old Steven Beare is an officer with the Littleton Police Department. Last week the avid climber flew to Russia alone to climb Mt. Elbrus- one of the seven world summits.

Beare had already climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, and planned to climb all seven of the mountains.

missing littleton cop 6pkg copy 01 frame 509 Desperate Search For Littleton Police Officer Lost On Russian Peak

Steven Beare (credit: Beare Family)

Last Friday, a blizzard hammered Mt. Elbrus with four feet of snow. Beare never reached his checkpoint.

“Saturday is when I really started to worry,” said Olivia.

missing littleton cop 6pkg copy 01 frame 1720 Desperate Search For Littleton Police Officer Lost On Russian Peak

(credit: CBS)

She immediately called the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

“Monday morning they confirmed there was a missing American solo climber,” she said.

missing littleton cop 6pkg copy 01 frame 1150 Desperate Search For Littleton Police Officer Lost On Russian Peak

Steven Beare (credit: Beare Family)

Beare is a former National Guardsman with extensive training in cold weather climbs. The couple has a 20-month-old son and three dogs. Olivia is pregnant with their second child.

missing littleton cop 6pkg copy 01 frame 1270 Desperate Search For Littleton Police Officer Lost On Russian Peak

Olivia and Steven Beare (credit: Beare Family)

“I just picture my husband walking down of the mountain in clear skies. I know that probably won’t happen but that vision is what’s keeping me going.”

The blizzard has stopped search crews in their tracks. Olivia has hired a private helicopter to scan the area when the weather clears.

missing littleton cop 6pkg copy 01 frame 838 Desperate Search For Littleton Police Officer Lost On Russian Peak

Olivia Beare (credit: CBS)

“I’m trying to be strong for my husband, and as best as I can set things up so he is found,” Olivia said through tears.

Wednesday, Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, sent a letter to the Russian ambassador asking for help in finding Beare.

colorado congressmen 10pkg frame 1072 Desperate Search For Littleton Police Officer Lost On Russian Peak

Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District (credit: CBS)

But with precious minutes ticking by, and still no sign of her husband, Olivia is sending out a desperate plea for a miracle.

“I need my husband to come home. I do. I truly do. I hope he knows that I’m doing everything to find him. I hope he doesn’t give up.”

missing littleton cop 6pkg copy 01 frame 558 Desperate Search For Littleton Police Officer Lost On Russian Peak

Mt. Elbrus (credit: CBS)

The private helicopter hired by Olivia Beare costs $2,500 per hour. The Colorado Police Officers Foundation has set up a fund to help the family pay for the copter and the rescue operation.

LINK: Colorado Police Foundation Search For Steven

Tom Mustin is CBS4's Weekend Anchor.

