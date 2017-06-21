Cute Puppies Travel To Colorado To Find Good Homes

June 21, 2017 9:38 PM
Filed Under: Buddy Center, Castle Rock, Dumb Friends League, E.C. Michaels, Oklahoma

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– More than three dozen puppies and dogs are looking to find their new homes after traveling to Colorado from Oklahoma.

The dogs arrived at the Dumb Friends League Buddy Center in Castle Rock on Wednesday morning from an animal rescue in Oklahoma.

oklahoma puppies 12vo frame 377 Cute Puppies Travel To Colorado To Find Good Homes

(credit: CBS)

The Dumb Friends League says it always works to take care of Colorado animals first.

oklahoma puppies 12vo frame 783 Cute Puppies Travel To Colorado To Find Good Homes

(credit: CBS)

“Many times the supply of animals in Colorado doesn’t always meet the demand of adopters, so not only are we transferring in animals that are really fantastic but we’re also looking to change those communities there with thing like spay and neuter programs,” said Buddy Center spokeswoman E.C. Michaels.

oklahoma puppies 12sot frame 482 Cute Puppies Travel To Colorado To Find Good Homes

(credit: CBS)

The dogs are getting checkups and vaccinations. Those who are ready will be placed for adoption at the Buddy Center in Castle Rock.

