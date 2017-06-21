Glass Company To Help Replace Shattered Windows With New Law

DENVER (CBS4)– One company is helping out with replacement windows after a new law goes into effect that will allow strangers to break into a vehicle if a child or pet is in danger.

In Colorado, it is illegal to leave a child unattended in a vehicle. Come August, the state plans to implement a law which would allow bystanders to break a vehicle window if a person, dog or cat were found to be in danger inside.

That person would not be subject to any criminal prosecution.

Mobile Glass in Colorado Springs says they’ll cover the cost to replace the window in those situations.

“We’re trying to make everybody aware that, this is your safe zone, so you know that you can go ahead and break the window, there’s no strings attached, you can contact us and we can go ahead and take care of that,” said Mobile Glass spokeswoman Abby Martinez.

The offer applies to those living outside the Colorado Springs area. Mobile Glass says they have a nationwide network of glass professionals.