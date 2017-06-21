Latest Forecast: More Record Heat Wednesday, Huge Pattern Change This Weekend

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We broke a record on Tuesday with an official high temperature of 99° in Denver. Similar temperatures are likely Wednesday afternoon. The record in Denver is 99° set in 2007 and there is a good chance we’ll at least tie the 10-year-old record.

The scorching heat will start to loose it’s grip on our weather Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Then temperatures will drop at least another 10 degrees on Friday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

A slight chance for late day gusty thunderstorms will also continue through Friday. Any storms that mange to develop will have very high cloud bases and therefore the chance for measurable precipitation is low. The storms will produce more wind that rain. And of course lightning is always associated with thunderstorms.

The best place in #Denver to beat the heat? Kids young and old & @ChrisCBS4 found might have found it. Coming up @CBSDenver n 6 mins #cowx pic.twitter.com/606eJOngZq — Rob McClure 🇺🇸 (@RobCBS4) June 21, 2017

A shift in the jet stream will allow much cooler air stream onto the Front Range for the weekend. Highs will drop into the 60s and 70s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The high country will also become cooler this weekend but the change will be less drastic than at lower elevations.

