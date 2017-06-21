Latest Forecast: Another Record High Possible, Then Storms

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It looks like we could break another record high today in Denver.
The old record is 99 degrees from 2007 and we think 100 degrees is very possible by 4 or 5 pm.
There’s also another chance for scattered pop up storms, much like we saw last night.
Then a cold front moves in for Thursday and it will cool us back considerably and bring a better chance for storms.
