Latest Forecast: Another Record High Possible, Then Storms

June 21, 2017 1:06 PM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It looks like we could break another record high today in Denver.

The old record is 99 degrees from 2007 and we think 100 degrees is very possible by 4 or 5 pm.

There’s also another chance for scattered pop up storms, much like we saw last night.

Then a cold front moves in for Thursday and it will cool us back considerably and bring a better chance for storms.

5day Latest Forecast: Another Record High Possible, Then Storms

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Another Record High Possible, Then Storms

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

