Residents Evacuated After Roof Collapse, Helped By Red Cross

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Red Cross is helping families in Lakewood who were displaced by a roof collapse at an apartment building. They are staying at a motel.
The collapse happened on Sunday at the building near 9th and Wadsworth Boulevard.
Residents say they heard cracking noises after workers put shingles on the roof.
Everyone was evacuated before the roof caved in.
They are living in a motel for the time being. Because the power was shut off, all the food in the refrigerators spoiled. The Red Cross is giving those families money to help them buy food.
The problem has affected approximately 80 people.