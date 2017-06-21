Police Identify Victim In Motel Shooting

June 21, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Crossland Economy Suites, Deadly Shooting, Guadalupe Julian de la Rosa, Kipling, Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at a motel early Monday morning.

Officers rushed to the Crossland Economy Suites near 6th Avenue and Kipling just after midnight.

lakewood homicide 6vo frame 382 Police Identify Victim In Motel Shooting

(credit: CBS)

When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man dead in the parking lot. He was later identified as Guadalupe Julian de la Rosa.

A little over an hour later, officers found a second man with gunshot wounds at a home in Denver. He was rushed to the hospital

Police believe the shooting may be drug related and that the two men got into a fight.

lakewood homicide 6vo frame 745 Police Identify Victim In Motel Shooting

Police in Lakewood investigated a homicide at Crossland motel (credit: CBS)

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. No one has been arrested.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch