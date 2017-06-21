Police Identify Victim In Motel Shooting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at a motel early Monday morning.
Officers rushed to the Crossland Economy Suites near 6th Avenue and Kipling just after midnight.
When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man dead in the parking lot. He was later identified as Guadalupe Julian de la Rosa.
A little over an hour later, officers found a second man with gunshot wounds at a home in Denver. He was rushed to the hospital
Police believe the shooting may be drug related and that the two men got into a fight.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing. No one has been arrested.