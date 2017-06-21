Jack McBean Scores Twice, Galaxy Beat Rapids 3-1

June 21, 2017 10:21 PM
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jack McBean scored two goals to double his career total and the LA Galaxy beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Wednesday night.

McBean gave the Galaxy (6-5-4) a 2-1 lead in the 63rd minute, streaking down the center of the box, taking a centering pass from Joao Pedro and hammering a shot past goalkeeper Tim Howard. Romain Alessandrini capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the 71st.

McBean opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and Dillon Serna tied it in the 37th minute.

The Galaxy ran their unbeaten streak to eight games. Colorado (5-9-1) had won three in a row.

