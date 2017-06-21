Make The Beach Great Again With Trump Swimsuit

DENVER (CBS4) – Everyone now has the opportunity to make the beach great again.
An online retailer is selling Donald Trump-faced swimsuit.
The one-piece is an extreme close-up of the commander-in-chief with a shocked expression on his face.
The sole reviewer, who gave the product five out of five stars, jokingly says that “this is wonderful! This makes my body so great again!”
Beloved Shirts, the retailer, offers several other spoofed clothing options, including Borat’s one-piece swimsuit, a hot dog belovesie, and a Kim Jong Un sweatshirt.
The Donald Trump swimsuit retails for approximately $50.