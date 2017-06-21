Make The Beach Great Again With Trump Swimsuit

June 21, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

DENVER (CBS4) – Everyone now has the opportunity to make the beach great again.

An online retailer is selling Donald Trump-faced swimsuit.

The one-piece is an extreme close-up of the commander-in-chief with a shocked expression on his face.

The sole reviewer, who gave the product five out of five stars, jokingly says that “this is wonderful! This makes my body so great again!”

Beloved Shirts, the retailer, offers several other spoofed clothing options, including Borat’s one-piece swimsuit, a hot dog belovesie, and a Kim Jong Un sweatshirt.

The Donald Trump swimsuit retails for approximately $50.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch