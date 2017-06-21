Court Revives Church-State Lawsuit Against Colorado Schools

June 21, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: 10th Circuit Court Of Appeals, Church And State

DENVER (AP) — A federal court has revived a Colorado parent’s lawsuit that alleges a school district violated the constitutional separation of church and state.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Tuesday that a woman identified as Jane Zoe can sue the Douglas County School District over a fundraising appeal that a teacher distributed for a Christian group.

Zoe says she received an email from her son’s teacher requesting donations for the group and her son was sent home with a flyer about it. Zoe says her family is non-Christian, and the appeals made her son feel pressured and made the family feel like outsiders.

A lower court said Zoe lacked legal standing to sue. The appeals court disagreed.
The appeals court agreed that three other parents lacked standing.

